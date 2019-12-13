Nawaz Sharif not fit to return as yet: medical report

The latest medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was submitted to deputy judicial registrar of the Lahore High Court on Friday.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, who submitted the PML-N supremo’s medical report to the court, stated that the former prime minister is critically ill, and that he will stay abroad for treatment until his platelet count stabilises.

According to the report, doctors in UK have confirmed that the former prime minister is suffering from multiple and aggravated ailments and might require toxicology screening for poisoning if cause of his unstable platelet count is not ascertained soon.

Nawaz underwent clinical evaluation by Dr David Lawrence at his Harley Street Surgery and reviewed by the haematology teams of Guy’s & St Thomas and London Bridge hospitals in London last week.

According to the medical report, issued by Dr Lawrence, the PML-N supremo ‘suffers from various significant ailments and comorbidities’. Nawaz has most likely ITP, immune thrombocytopenia – a disorder that can lead to easy or excessive bruising and bleeding, wrote the cardiothoracic surgeon. “The trigger and underlying cause for which is unclear, but he is having a slow response to first and second line therapies,” he added. “If the platelet count does not respond, he may be considered for possible toxicology screen. We want to target a platelet count between 50-150 to allow safe treatment with anti-platelet therapy.”

In his report, Dr Lawrence has told the court that there has also been a recent exacerbation of coronary artery disease and there is ongoing persistent lymphadenopathy and bilateral carotid artery stenosis. “A PET scan was arranged at London Bridge Hospital under Haematology at London Bridge, he has to be investigated for his lymphadenopathy; a lymph node biopsy has been recommended to him after the scan. He initially did very well following his coronary artery bypass surgery but has had a troublesome circumflex vessel, which has occluded on at least two occasions. The resultant effect has been persistent ischemia in the lateral wall of his heart and NSTEMI.”

Nawaz, who was scheduled to leave for the United States over the weekend for further specialist treatment, is now likely to travel on Monday or Tuesday, a private TV channel claimed.