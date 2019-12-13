SHC grants bail to Agha Siraj Durrani in assets case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday granted bail to Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and other accused named in the assets beyond means case.

Durrani has been directed to submit two surety bonds worth Rs 1 million each in the court. The other accused granted bail in the reference include Agha Maseehuddin, Tufail Ahmed, Mitha Khan, Samshad Khatoon, Aslam Pervez, Zulfiqar Ali and Gulzar Ahmed.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart has been in jail in a NAB reference filed over accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

On July 20 last year, the anti-corruption body had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker. The NAB prosecution named 20 persons including Durrani as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry. According to the NAB charge-sheet, the accused were involved in corruption of Rs 1.6 billion.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Agha Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February this year.