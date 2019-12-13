Imran felicitates Boris Johnson on election victory

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday congratulated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his success in the United Kingdom (UK) general elections.

“I look forward to working with him and continuing the cooperation between our two countries,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

Johnson has won parliamentary majority with 364 seats out of 650 seats in the United Kingdom (UK) general elections held on Thursday – a victory that will remove the uncertainty over Brexit and help him to take the UK out of the European Union (EU) by the end of next month. Latest results released on Friday showed that the Boris-led Conservative won 364 out of 650 seats in the lower House of Commons.

Johnson, 55, said the victory would give him a mandate to ‘get Brexit done’ and take the UK out of the EU next month.

The 15 Pakistani origin British citizens also emerged victorious in the UK general elections. After the emergence of results of UK general elections, most of the British Pakistanis won their electoral contests from Labour Party followed by the number of winning candidates of Pakistani origin belonging to the Conservative Party.