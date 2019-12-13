New Indian citizenship law ‘discriminatory’ against Muslims – UN says

The United Nations human rights office voiced concern on Friday that India’s new citizenship law is “fundamentally discriminatory in nature” by excluding Muslims and called for it to be reviewed. Violent clashes erupted in Delhi between police and thousands of university students on Friday protesting the enactment of the contentious new law. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government has said the Citizenship Amendment Bill, approved by parliament on Wednesday, was meant to protect minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. “We are concerned that India’s new Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 is fundamentally discriminatory in nature,” U.N. human rights spokesman Jeremy Laurence told a Geneva news briefing.