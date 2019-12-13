Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi sets embarrassing record

Pakistan’s legendary former all-rounder Shahid Afridi completed a century of ducks in competitive cricket, while representing Dhaka Platoon against Rajshahi Royals in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). England’s all-rounder Ravi Bopara removed Afridi on his first ball which led to the embarrassing record. The all-rounder has been dismissed for a duck 44 times in international cricket. With 30 ducks in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), Afridi is only behind Sri Lanka’s legendary former opener Sanath Jayasuriya who was removed without troubling the scorers a record 34 times. The former all-rounder was removed without scoring six times in Test cricket and eight times in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). The other 56 ducks came from First-Class, List A and T20 cricket around the world. The 44-year-old has had a long and illustrious career, representing his country in 27 Test matches, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is.