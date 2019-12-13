Sindh CM directs ministers to hold open courts in all districts on Dec 21

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed all the provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants to hold open courts all over Sindh on December 21, (Saturday), 2019 and resolve public problems in presence of concerned officers.

Murad Shah on Friday, through chief secretary, also invited representatives of some of the federal government institutions such as NADRA, HESCO, SEPCO and SSGCL to attend the open courts.

The provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants have been assigned districts where they would hold open courts. The arrangements for open courts would be made by the deputy commissioners.

The ministers assigned the district for open courts are: Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho in Mirpur Khas, Minister Local Govt Syed Nasir Shah in Shaheed Benazirabad, Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mahboob in Tando Mohammad Khan, Minister Food Hari Ram in Badin, Minister Agriculture Ismail Rahu in Larkana, Minister PHED Shabir Bijarani in Sujawal, Minister Culture Sardar Shah in Matiari, Minister Women Development Shehla Raza in Thatta, Minister Excise Mukesh Chawala in Jamshoro, Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh in Sukkur, Minister Rehabilitation Faraz Dero in Ghotki, Minister IT Taimur Talpur in Tando Allahyar, Minister Transport Awais Qadir Shah in Shikarpur, Minister Katchi Abadies (Slums) Murtaza Baloch in Sanghar, Minister Fisheries Bari Pitafi in Qambar Shahdadkot, Minister Industries Ikram Dharejo in Kashmore, Minister Irrigation Sohail Siyal in Jacobabad, Sr Adviser Works Nisar Khuhro in Khairpur, Adviser Law Murtaza Wahab in Naushahro Feroze, Adviser IPPC Aijaz Jakhrani in Tharparkar, Adviser Social Welfare Aijaz Shirazi in Umerkot and Special Assistant for Empowerment of Disabled Persons Qasim Naveed in Dadu.

The chief minister has directed all deputy commissioners to coordinate with ministers, advisers and special assistants and simultaneously make arrangements for open courts. The provincial secretaries of different department and their senior officers would also attend the open courts.

The open courts would also be attended by SSPs, representatives of local bodies concerned and representatives of all the provincial departments to settle public grievances.