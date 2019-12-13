NAB chief orders probing illegal appointments in SECP Board

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has directed the NAB Rawalpindi director general to probe the alleged illegal appointments in the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Board made by Policy Board Chairman Khalid Mirza by allegedly misusing his authority in violation of rules.

The NAB in a statement stated that Policy Board Chairman Khalid Mirza had alleged in a TV interview that the staff of SECP was not ready to work due to the fear of arrest, which is concocted, baseless, contrary to the facts and tantamount to direct interference in the affairs of the SECP. As the chairman of SECP Policy Board, Khalid Mirza is not authorised to issue such statements in the media as per law. Khalid Mirza in his TV interview had made an indirect attempt to influence NAB inquiries and investigations.

He said the NAB is performing its duties to eradicate corruption and return of people’s looted money in accordance with law. “NAB’s performance is acknowledged by reputed national and international institutions in their reports. NAB respects the officers/officials working in the SECP who are working within rules and regulations. Asking questions or conducting investigations from the officers/officials who are allegedly involved in corruption or abuse of authority or help the corrupt was legal as per law.”

Khalid Mirza has also admitted in his aforementioned interview that the working of SECP has been affected due to wrong appointments. “Khalid Mirza should have taken the management of the SECP into confidence and [made an] effort to improve the credibility of SECP at the policy level.”

It may be clarified that NAB reserves the right to take legal action against those who try to influence the bureau’s inquiries and investigations by launching baseless, concocted and contrary to fact propaganda with the sole purpose of misleading the people.