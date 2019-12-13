Seven-day Anti-polio campaign to begin from Dec 16 in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded on Friday the resilience and sacrifices given by polio workers across the country.

It will run till December 22 and target nine million children under five years of age. The campaign will immunise 2.3 million children in Karachi alone.

A meeting to review the readiness of the campaign was held at the Emergency Operations Centre Sindh on Thursday. It was chaired by Health and Population Welfare Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho.

The PM made an open request to everyone regarding the administration of polio vaccine to children.

On the recently-launched national campaign, the prime minister said that under the campaign, 40 million children will be fed polio drops.

“I request all parents to please vaccinate their children under five years of age with the polio vaccine every time it is offered. This is the only way to eradicate polio and save children from lifelong disability. The virus is present in the environment and it would be heart-breaking to see a child getting paralysed because of refusing the vaccine,” she implored.

The health minister said the campaign would last from December 16 to December 22, during which nine million children under the age of five years would be administered the polio vaccine in Sindh. Of these, 2.3 million children would be vaccinated in Karachi, she added.