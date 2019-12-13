Pakistani rupee soon to hit 150 to US dollar

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee is strongly expected to maintain its uptrend in the short run and peak out at around 150 to the US dollar over the next three to four months, which will provide an opportunity to the central bank to build the country’s foreign currency reserves by absorbing excess supply of the greenback in the market.

The rupee in the open market rose to its five-month high as demand for the greenback fell owing to the decline in imports whereas the increase in dollar from lending agencies and foreign investment in the government papers helped stabilise rupee-dollar parity.