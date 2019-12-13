Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise on ‘rape’ remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday denied to apologize for his “rape in India” remark and alleged that the issue is being raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party to deflect the attention of the people from protests in northeast.

“I will not apologise… I have a clip on my phone in which Narendra Modi ji is calling Delhi a ‘rape capital’, will tweet it so that everyone can see. The main issue is Narendra Modi and Amit Shah set northeast on fire. Just to deflect attention from protests in North East, this is being made an issue by BJP,” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

He also said that the incidents of rape were being reported from different parts of India as the incidents were happening everywhere.

Opposition members were also heard shouting slogans such as “We Want Justice” and insisting that Gandhi be given a chance to respond.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gandhi were present in the House.

Earlier in the morning, as the ruckus continued for around half-an-hour, the speaker adjourned the proceedings till noon and was unable to take up Question Hour.

Soon after the House paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, minister of state for parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said several BJP members had given notices of adjournment against Gandhi’s remarks and should be allowed to speak.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh said the comment has hurt not only the Lok Sabha but the entire country, and that such members don’t have the moral right to be in the House.

Demanding apology from the Wayanad MP, Singh said when BJP members Ananth Hegde and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti made controversial remarks they expressed regret in the House.

More than 30 members from the BJP, including Sadhvi Pragya, were seen standing in the aisle and shouting slogans.