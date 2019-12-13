Khawaja Asif and family land in hot waters

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif along with assets details of his family in case pertaining to assets beyond income case. NAB has summoned PML-N’s senior leader on December 18.

Evidence of Mr Asif’s secret employment with a foreign company and remuneration contract were also handed over to NAB, he added. Mr Asif, the PTI leader said, was allegedly getting salary on iqama (work permit) which he had not declared before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal had on March 7 ordered verification of a complaint against Mr Asif for his alleged involvement in money laundering.

Meanwhile, NAB said Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) incumbent chairperson Uzma Adil was one of the accused in a recently filed reference relating to alleged irregularities in the contract for liquefied natural gas (LNG) import awarded by the last PML-N government.

Khawaja Asif’s wife and son have been directed to bring along the record of the housing scheme built in Sialkot. They are facing allegations of land grabbing and illegal allotment of plots.