13 people burnt alive in bus accident in Quetta

At least 13 people, including women and children were burnt to death in an accident on Friday when a passenger bus collided with a pick up carrying Iranian fuel near Mehtarzai Qila Saifullah Road, Quetta.

The rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital. The officials were not sure what really caused the tragic accident and said the first priority of the administration was to retrieve the bodies, trace their family links and shift the injured to hospital.

Notably, Deputy Commissioner Dr Atiqul Rehman has confirmed the deaths. He said unfortunately, no one survived the accident. The bodies have been sent to Quetta for identification process through DNA test. Once identified, dead bodies would be handed over to the families, he stated.

According to the sources, the bus had only one door that made it difficult for the passengers to come out.