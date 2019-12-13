Zardari likely to be shifted in Karachi’s hospital

Former President and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is expected to be shifted in Karachi’s hospital as he was released from jail tomorrow, said PPP leader Sherry Rehman.

A day earlier, jail authorities released Zardari from PIMS, after Islamabad High Court granted him bail in two corruption cases including Park Lane Estate Company and mega money laundering through fake bank accounts cases. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and his siter Aseefa Bhutto accompanied the former president when he left PIMS.

Sherry Rehman confirmed that the preparations have been completed to bring Zardari to Karachi from Islamabad. “Everyone knows that this is revenge not accountability,” she added.

Earlier according to medical sources, Asif Ali Zardari’s health is reportedly deteriorating day by day as he is suffering from heart and other diseases. As per reports, Zardari is finding it difficult to speak owing to heart problem as his fast heart rate is also creating problems for him to walk.

Initially, his CT scan and angiography would be conducted whereas angioplasty will also be done if necessary. Head of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Dr Nadeem Qamar would be Zardari’s consultant cardiologist.

NAB had initiated proceedings against Zardari earlier this year while his arrest warrants were issued on June 10 after the rejection of his pre-arrest bail. He remained in the anti-graft watchdog’s custody for 68 days before being sent to Adiala jail in August on judicial remand.