SHC grants bail to speaker Agha Siraj Durrani

Sindh High Court on Friday has granted bail to Speaker Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Durrani. Durrani has been directed to submit two surety bonds of Rs1 million each in the court.

On July 20 last year, the anti-corruption body had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker.

The NAB prosecution named 20 persons including Durrani as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

According to the NAB charge-sheet, the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.