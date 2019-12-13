PCB stops Ashraf, Shinwari from participating in Big Bash League

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has barred left-arm pacer Usman Shinwari and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf from participating in the upcoming season of Big Bash League (BBL). Last week, Ashraf had signed with the 2019 Big Bash champions Melbourne Renegades for the first eight games, while Shinwari was available to the same team for the first five matches. Ashraf has been held back by the PCB to play domestic cricket in Pakistan, while Shinwari has been inducted into Test squad and is playing his debut Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. The Renegades have decided to replace Ashraf and Shinwari with English pacers Richard Gleeson and Harry Gurney respectively. The Renegades will take on Sydney Thunder in their opening game of the season on December 19 in Geelong.