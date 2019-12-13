Rain and bad light hit day two of Pakistan, Sri Lanka first Test

RAWALPINDI: Heavy rain and bad light hit the second day of the historic Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here on Thursday. After bad light wiped out almost 22 overs of play on Wednesday when Test cricket returned to Pakistan for the first time since a militant attack in 2009, it was the turn of rain to play spoilsport yesterday. Sri Lanka, resuming at 220-5, had progressed to 225-5 in 7.5 overs when heavy rain in the morning forced the teams to have early lunch. Play was stopped for two hours and 43 minutes but when it resumed only 10 overs were possible with Sri Lanka losing wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella for 33 before bad light accompanied by rain forced an early call-off at 3:30 pm. At the close Sri Lanka were 263-6 with all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva unbeaten on 72 and lower-order batsman Dilruwan Perera not out on two.

The stop-start play left both teams frustrated as well as 2,000 fans who had come to watch the revival of Test cricket in Pakistan. When play resumed after lunch Pakistan took the second new ball and with it lanky pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Dickwella, caught at gully by Babar Azam. Dickwella, who hit four boundaries, added 67 for the sixth wicket with de Silva, thwarting Pakistan’s attempts for early wickets. De Silva has so far hit 11 boundaries in his 131-ball stay. Earlier, the brief period of play saw wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan claim a catch to dismiss de Silva off the bowling of 16-year-old Naseem Shah, but third umpire Richard Illingworth ruled the ball had bounced. On the next ball de Silva completed his half-century with two runs off Naseem, who with 2-65 was the pick of Pakistan’s bowlers.