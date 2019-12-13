Victory for PAF Skyview in Women’s Inter Club Golf

The 2nd Inter Club Women’s Golf Championship 2019 aligned and arranged by an accomplished business woman, Ayesha Hamid of American School of International Academics, concluded at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course here Thursday after 18 holes of golfing encounter and competitive engagement, involving the five golf clubs of the city –– Lahore Gymkhana, Garrison Club, Defence Raya Club, Royal Palm Club and PAF Skyview Club. Ayesha Hamid stated that playing format required that each club team comprise of four ladies and out of these four team members the scores of best three would be considered for final evaluation.

The championship brought prestige and distinction for the PAF Skyview Club comprising players with enormous golf playing ability and the names were Humna Amjad, Suneya Osama, Shahzadi Gulfam and Shehnaz Moeen. This team combination played cohesively to compile a winning aggregate score of gross 261. In the race for individual honours in handicap category 0-13, the winner net was Ana James Gill of Royal Palm. The second net winner was Ghazala Yasmin of Garrison Club. And in the gross segment, Humna Amajd emerged as the best gross winner. The runner-up gross was Suneya Osama of PAF Skyview Club. Ana James Gill hit the longest drive and nearest to the pin prize went to Ghazala Yasmin.