Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar breaks world record

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC)’s Elite Panel Umpire Aleem Dar has broken legendary umpire Steve Bucknor’s record of officiating the most number of Test matches. The 51-year-old, who won three consecutive umpire of the year awards, is standing in his 129th Test match as an umpire during the first Test match between Australia and New Zealand, which began in Perth on Thursday. Dar praised Bucknor, while taking about this achievement, and was happy about reaching the milestone. “Steve Bucknor was my idol and it’s only sinking in now that I will have officiated in more Test matches than him,” said Dar. “In my international career, I’ve had the good fortune of watching Brian Lara’s 400 not out & South Africa’s epic chase of 434 in an ODI in Johannesburg.” Dar has also officiated in 206 one-day internationals (ODIs) and 43 T20 internationals. The veteran umpire thanked his family and friends for their support throughout his career. Dar was also thankful for the support provided by the International Cricket Council (ICC), whose support has helped him throughout his career. “It’s been a long journey which would not have been possible without the support of my family. I’d like to thank them, the ICC & PCB for giving me the chances I got,” he said. Dar is a beloved figure in Pakistan and promotes cricket in the country through a local club.