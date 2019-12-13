Bayern brush aside Mourinho’s Spurs to claim perfect six

MUNICH: Bayern Munich on Wednesday became the first German club to win all of their six group matches in the Champions League when they swept to a 3-1 home victory over Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham. Both sides had already made sure of their progress to the last 16, but victory would have been a relief to caretaker-coach Hansi Flick after the German giants had lost their last two Bundesliga games. Kingsley Coman, who suffered two ankle injuries in 2018, put Bayern ahead at the Allianz Arena before needing to be helped off on 27 minutes after badly twisting his knee. Although teenager Ryan Sessegnon equalised with his first goal for Spurs, Coman’s replacement Thomas Mueller restored Bayern’s lead when he tapped home with half-time approaching. With an hour gone, Philippe Coutinho bagged Bayern’s third goal by firing an excellent shot into the far corner of the Spurs net. Bayern ran riot with a 7-2 thrashing of Spurs in north London when the clubs last met in October, but this was a far more subdued affair with both teams resting their star strikers.