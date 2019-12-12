3rd WOW Festival in Karachi to celebrate lives, achievements of women and girls

The British Council in Pakistan, together with the WOW Foundation, and Southbank Centre and four curating partners are organising the third WOW – Women of the World festival in Pakistan. The announcement was done at a media unveiling ceremony at a local hotel in Karachi.

The programme unveiling was opened by Michael Houlgate, Area Director Sindh and Balochistan and Chantal Harrison-Lee, Director Arts for British Council Pakistan. This was followed by a detailed programme review by curators Amneh Shaikh-Farooqui from ECDI, Saima Zaidi from Numaish-Karachi, Vicky Zhuang Yi-Yin from Olomopolo Media, Dr Fozia Tahir and consultants Sumbul Khan and Maheen Zia. It also included an open mic performance where three women and a remarkable young girl recited poems, speeches and stories around the WOW Karachi 2019 themes of return, resilience, transformation and environmental sustainability.

Michael Houlgate, Area Director Sindh and Balochistan, British Council said: “We are proud to be part of this global movement celebrating women and girls. With close to 150,000 girl children enrolled in schools as part of our Take a Child to School programme, 3,500 plus scholarships awarded as part of the Scottish Scholarship programme. When we talk about empowering the people we work with, its only meaningful if its everyone. So a really important aspect of what the British Council does in Pakistan is in our work with women and girls.:

The British Council hosted the first full scale WOW in South Asia in Karachi in 2016. It brought together exceptional and inspiring women, offering a space to share the achievements of women and look at the significant challenges still faced by them. This is the third time the Women of the Women festival will be held in Karachi, and the 2019 line-up includes important talks and mentoring, musical performances, dramatic readings, panel discussions, workshops, a space for young children and a market reimagined as a diverse and inclusive third space.

Chantal Harrison-Lee, Director Arts, British Council in Pakistan said: WOW remains one of British Council’s flagship programmes. Working with our team, the WOW Foundation and our phenomenal curatorial team we have put together our most ambitious programme to date, featuring nearly 100 women as well as men, across ages. We have climate change at the heart of our work, throughout our programming and in our delivery approach and are dedicated to making WOW a climate friendly festival. WOW first and foremost a family friendly inclusive festival for all ages and genders. We really believe that if we move towards a world where gender equality is an every-day fact, it takes all of us to get their no matter your age gender, race or social standing. WOW is a vital platform to celebrate and empower women, to provide a space for discussion around key issues and barriers women and girls face, and aims to make bottom up change.

WOW Karachi Festival 2019 is committed to being an environmentally responsible festival and the organiser and curators are working closely with partners to plan and implement a festival which will reflect green event best practices.

WOW – Women of the World Festivals first began in the UK in 2010, launched by Jude Kelly CBE at Southbank Centre London. WOW festivals around the world are platforms to celebrate women and girls, discuss what prevents them from achieving their potential, raise global awareness and discuss solutions to on the issues they face. To date, WOW has reached over 2 million people in 17 countries on 5 continents with more than 60 festivals around the world.

The WOW Foundation was created by Kelly in 2018 to manage what has now become a global movement.