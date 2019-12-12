Gas conservation walk in Rawalpindi today

A gas conservation awareness walk will be organised by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) today (Friday).

Federal Minister for Engergy Omar Ayub Khan will be the chief guest of the walk. The walk will begin at 11am from Bahria Town Phase 2, Rawalpindi.

According to the details issued by Sui Northern Gas, the walk is aimed at promoting efficient use of natural gas. SNGPL Spokesperson requested the residents of Rawalpindi/Islamabad to participate in the awareness walk to help raising awareness about gas Conservation.