45 more dengue cases surface in Karachi

As many as 45 more dengue viral fever cases were detected throughout Karachi city in last 24 hours, taking the reported cases’ toll to 15,113 since the 1st January 2019. Spokesman Prevention and Control Program for Dengue (PCPD) Sindh, while talking to PPI, informed that at least 49 more dengue fever cases emerged across the Sindh province in a day; out of them 45 were reported in Karachi and four in other districts. A total 46 people have already died in Sindh province of dengue fever this year; 44 in Karachi and one each in Hyderabad and Ghotki. In December, a total of 852 dengue positive cases surfaced across the province out of which 767 were confirmed from Karachi and 85 from other districts. In 2019, a total of 16,270 dengue cases were reported in Sindh province so far out of which, 15,113 happened in Karachi and 1157 in other districts.