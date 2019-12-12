PM’s Nephew Hassan Khan Niazi among lawyers who attacked PIC

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew, Barrister Hassaan Niazi, was present outside the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Wednesday (yesterday) during the lawyers’ violent protest.

The prime minister’s nephew, who is a lawyer, can also be seen in video clips taking part in the protest against doctors. After watching the video clip of a man who said his sister had died due to the lawyers’ protest, Hassaan said that he was ashamed of himself.

It is pertinent here to mention a violent clash had erupted between hundreds of lawyers and doctors on Wednesday which left at least three people died when the charged lawyers stormed into the PIC and broke windows of the emergency ward and several vehicles parked nearby.

However, Hassan Khan Niazi has dissociated himself from the incident, saying he supports the objectives of his colleagues. “I participated in the demonstration, but I do not support violence,” he said.

Barrister Hassan Khan Niazi has mentioned himself as the champion of human rights on his Twitter account.

In multiple posts shared on social media, Niazi is seen among the disgruntled protesters outside the PIC, throwing stones at people and even damaging a police vehicle. Interestingly the two FIRs registered against the violent lawyers do not mention Hassaan Niazi’s name.