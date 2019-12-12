Preparations completed to bring Asif Ali Zardari to Karachi via chartered flight

According to sources, Preparations have been completed to bring former president Asif Ali Zardari to Karachi from Islamabad via a chartered flight on Wednesday.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted bail to the former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds in two cases filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on money laundering allegations.

According to a medical report, Former President Asif Ali Zardari suffers from several diseases including heart disease, he is also suffering from diabetes.

A VIP room has been prepared for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader where he will be treated. A six-member medical board will oversee his treatment which will be headed by Professor Nadeem Qamar.

The IHC granted bail to Zardari against two surety bonds of Rs10 million each.

A two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamir Farooq heard the application filed by the former president seeking bail due to his distorted health. NAB Prosecutor General Jahanzaib Bharwana and Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzafar Abbasi represented the anti-corruption watchdog while Farooq H Naek argued on behalf of the former president.

During the course of the hearing, the NAB submitted Zardari’s medical report prepared by a five-member medical board, which was constituted on IHC’s orders to examine the health condition of the former president.