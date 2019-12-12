Letter to Editor!

Respected Sir,

On behalf of my organization, I, ljaz Ahmad Qureshi, vice president of Railway Worker Union, intend to share a matter of serious concern that we have been facing for quite some time. Your paper holds a credible and prestigious position therefore I wish to voice my opinion through it and hope that you would assist in conveying this matter to the respective higher authorities and Prime Minister Pakistan.

Most respectfully it is stated that the undersigned is drawing your kind attention towards the non allotment of Railway Quarters the Sons/Daughters/Wives of Railway employees who are appointed on Invalidation/Prime Minister Assistance Package Policy in Pakistan Railways whereas they are residing in same Railway Quarters which were allotted to their invalided/deceased parents.

Respected Sir, the Ministry of Railways, Islamabad has not yet been issued any policy directives regarding non allotment of Railway Quarters to the Sons/Daughters/Wives of Railway employees who are appointed on Invalidation/Prime Minister Assistance Package Policy in Pakistan Railways. Mr. Farid Ahmad, the then Dy: General Manager, Railway Headquarter Office Lahore issued a letter on 07-08-2018 regarding non allotment of Railway Quarters to the contract employees which is a high handedness with the Railway Employees. The letter of Dy: General Manager, Pakistan Railways may kindly be cancelled because prior issuance of this letter the employees who are appointed on Invalidation/PM Assistance Package Policy were allotted Railway Quarters in their names.

It is most respectfully prayed to your honor that a directive may kindly be issued to the Secretary Cabinet Division, Islamabad that the employees who are appointed on Invalidation Policy should be appointed according to their qualification up to BPS-15 instead of BPS-10 in Pakistan Railways as such the employees who are appointed on Prime Minister Assistance Package up to BPS-15.

I shall be thankful to you for this kindness.

Dated 10-12-2019.

(ljaz Ahmad Qureshi)

Vice President

Railway Worker Union

Lahore.

Mobile 0321-7070221