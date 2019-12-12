FIRs registered against lawyers for attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology

Two FIRs have been registered against more than 250 lawyers who attacked Lahore’s Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), allegedly tortured doctors and attendants, and damaged hospital property and police vehicles.

At least three cardiac patients lost their lives on Wednesday when scores of lawyers barged PIC vandalising the facility and thrashing everyone in sight reportedly to “settle the score” with doctors who, they claimed, had attacked one of their colleagues then disseminated a video clip ridiculing them.

Following the attack doctors, nurses and other paramedic staff have announced a strike. Patients at the hospital have been discharged and those in critical condition have been shifted to other hospitals.

Only a few patients in the cardiac care unit (CCU) are being treated. The CCU is a hospital ward specialized in the care of patients with severe cardiac conditions that require continuous monitoring and treatment.

Eight critical patients have been shifted to the north medical ward of Mayo Hospital and 10 have been admitted to the cardiac ward at Jinnah Hospital. Other patients have also been referred to Services Hospital and Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

The PIC is the biggest cardiac hospital in Lahore. Its windows were smashed and doctors and nurses were attacked with sticks and stones on Wednesday when lawyers stormed the building. A police mobile was also burned, as was a police check post.

Almost 25 doctors were injured and the Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was also attacked by the lawyers.

Police have been positioned outside the hospital and the deployment of Rangers has been approved by the Punjab government.