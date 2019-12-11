Pak-Qatar General Takaful attends IBA CEIF moot

Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited participated at IBA CEIF Islamic Finance Conference (IFC) 2019 held in Karachi. The conference theme was ‘Emerging Trends in Islamic Finance’ in which the key objective was to promote innovation and research in the Islamic Finance industry. The conference gave a chance to researchers to present their papers on various emerging trends in the industry including Digital Banking, Fintech & Islamic Finance, Innovative Products & Role of Central Bank in an Interest-Free Economy to name a few. Azeem Pirani, Deputy CEO, PQGTL, was chairperson of Takaful session at the event. The conference was also attended by renowned people from the Islamic Finance Industry representing Islamic Banks, Mutual Funds and Takaful. The research conference identified the contemporary strengths and weaknesses of the industry as well as suggested well-thought and practical solutions for future growth and reform.