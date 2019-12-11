At least 39 arrested in relation to Lahore PIC attack

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said on Wednesday that 39 people have been arrested in relation to the attack by protesting lawyers in the city, which claimed the life of one female patient and wounded several others.

At least one died in clashes erupted between lawyers and doctors after the violent lawyers holding batons and sticks on Wednesday (Dec 11) forcefully entered into Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore and broke windows of the emergency ward, according to the sources.

As per details, yesterday, a video of young doctors “mocking lawyers” had gone viral on social media. In response, lawyers had started a campaign on social media and today went to the PIC to protest. One patient has been died as doctors have halted treatment and policemen have exchanged harsh words with the lawyers, but appeared helpless in resisting charged lawyers.

According to the doctor, a group of lawyers had gone to the inspector general and told him to charge “two doctors” under Section 7 of ATA. He narrated that the IG had refused while the lawyers had urged him to press charges, saying “they could save face” that way.

Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan who arrived at the hospital was also attacked by the lawyers.

They tried to kidnap me,” Chohan said in a statement. “I came to deal with the situation and they started abusing me.” He also added that a first information report (FIR) will be registered against those responsible.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and has sought an initial report immediately.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that those involved in rioting and ransacking the premises of PIC would be traced through CCTV footage.