British High Commissioner to Pakistan calls on COAS

Dr. Christian Turner, newly-appointed British High Commissioner to Pakistan on Wednesday called on army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, a statement issued by the military’s media wing said.

According to Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), General Qamar Javed Bajwa welcomed him to Pakistan and wished him well for the assignment.

During the meeting matters of mutual interests were discussed, ISPR stated.

Dr. Christian Turner, British High Commissioner to Pakistan called on COAS today at GHQ. COAS welcomed him to Pakistan and wished him well for the assignment. During the meeting matters of mutual interests were discussed.
— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 11, 2019

