ATC indicts JuD chief Hafiz Saeed in terror financing case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday indicted Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief (JuD) Hafiz Saeed and other leaders of the proscribed outfit on terror financing charges, a government prosecutor said.

The charges were read as Saeed was present in the court, Abdur Rauf told Reuters.

ATC judge Arshad Bhutta presided the hearing of the case. Saeed was due to be indicted on December 7, however, it was delayed due to the unavailability of one of the suspects.

The hearing has been adjourned till tomorrow.

In October, four aides of Saeed were also arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

Washington along with the United Nations have branded Saeed as a global terrorist.

CTD arrests four of Hafiz Saeed’s aides

Counter-terrorism police arrested Saeed in July. The indictment came ahead of a world financial watchdog meeting early next year to decide whether to blacklist Pakistan on failure to curb terror financing.

On July 3, 13 leaders of JuD were booked in nearly two dozen cases of terror financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

CTD, which registered the cases in five cities of Punjab, declared that JuD was financing terrorism from the funds collected through non-profit organizations and trusts including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust, Muaz Bin Jabal Trust, and others.

These non-profit organizations were banned in April as the CTD, during detailed investigations, found that they had links with JuD and its top leadership.

Subsequently, the CTD arrested Saeed on July 17 from Gujranwala on charges of terror financing. He was sent to prison on judicial remand after the CTD presented him before a Gujranwala ATC.