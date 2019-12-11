Aramco Soars in Debut to Hit Market Value of $1.88 Trillion

Saudi Aramco’s stock rose sharply as the world’s biggest share listing got underway in Riyadh, rising 10% above the initial public offering price.

The shares leapt to 35.2 riyal ($9.39) each, up from the IPO price of 32 riyals and at the daily limit of price moves allowed by the Tadawul exchange.

Aramco raised $25.6 billion in the biggest-ever IPO, selling shares at 32 riyals each and valuing the company at $1.7 trillion, overtaking Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. as the most valuable listed company. Saudi officials have pulled out all the stops to ensure that the stock trades higher.

“It’s likely that we will see Aramco bid up to $2 trillion or higher in the first days of trading, and potentially to trade limit up on the first day,” said Zachary Cefaratti, chief executive officer at Dalma Capital Management Ltd., which bought shares in the IPO through three funds.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) raised a record $25.6 billion in its IPO last week, giving it a market value of around $1.7 trillion.

That makes is comfortably the world’s largest listed company, although it will have one of the smallest “free floats” of publicly tradeable shares, at just 1.5%.

Today’s 10% rise, Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange’s daily limit, gives Aramco a market valuation of around $1.88tn.

That easily makes it the world’s most valuable listed company but still less than the $2tn targeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

However, it is still the biggest share sale to date, surpassing that of China’s Alibaba, which raised $25bn in 2014 in New York.