ASELSAN a multi-rich company is likely to open its office in Pakistan

ANKARA: Turkey’s defense giant ASELSAN (Askeri Elektronik Sanayi, Military Electronic Industries) is planning to launch its office in Pakistan in the upcoming month in order to boost its marketing opening alongside providing plenty of job opportunities to the locals.

ASELSAN deals with manufacturing military equipment, which designs, develops and manufactures modern electronic systems for military and industrial customers — worldwide well known for manufacturing electronic warfare, weapons, command control and navigation systems.

As per the Defense News Top 100 rundown 2018, ASELSAN positioned 52nd with $1.8 billion in defense revenue last year and currently sells its products to 65 countries.

In the interim, Pakistan is a top buyer of military hardware from ASELSAN — as of late, on May 19, Pakistan Navy brought ‘torpedo rockets’ from ASELSAN, which is created to counter short proximity activities.

Further, ASELSAN has additionally numerous agreements with the Pakistan military: a $25 million arrangement with the Pakistan Air Force to supply 16 ASELPODs, earlier (ASELPOD is designed as the new generation targeting pod for fighter aircraft). — and also had a triangle contact with the Pakistan Navy via ASFAT A.ş (Military Factory and Shipyard Management Inc) of $1.5 billion, where ASELSAN will facilitate electronic help measures, radars (main and/or low probability-of-intercept) sonars, and other subsystems for four MILFGEM ships.

The four MILFGEM ships are due by 2023-2024, with the first ship set to arrive in 2022-2023.

However, the yearning to built a sub-office in Pakistan was being communicated in 2017, when Arda Mevlutogl, a Turkish defense industry expert had visited Pakistan.

“The Middle East and South Asia are primary markets because of deep cultural, historical and political connections. It is relatively easy for Turkey to develop business with the countries in these regions,” Mevlutogl had vowed.

Nevertheless, in the middle east and other parts of the world, ASELSAN has already made its offices. Like, in Azerbaijan, Philippines, Qatar, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Northern Macedonia.

But, in South Asia, for the first time the multi-very rich company is going to establish its office —along with Pakistan, the company is also likely to open its base in Ukraine.