Court to announce verdict on Sharif family’s assets seizure today

The verdict on property seizure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, Shahbaz Sharif and his family is expected to be delivered today (Dec 11) as an Accountability Court Judge Chaudhary Amir Khan will resume the hearing.

Earlier, the court had reserved its verdict over Shahbaz Sharif’s plea, after hearing of arguments. It’s worth mentioning here that NAB had submitted complete record recording freezing of the Shahbaz’s family assets. According to the NAB report, the Shahbaz Sharif family accumulated assets of billion of rupees through money laundering.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday (Dec 3) seized the assets of Leader of Opposition National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in money laundering case. NAB seized assets of the PML-N president, including his both houses in Model Town. The frozen properties include the houses located at 96 H and 87 H. Moreover, Shehbaz Sharif’s lodges at Donga Gali, a cottage and a plot at Haripur have also been frozen. His plots NOs 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 68, 69, 70 and 71 at Johar Town have been frozen.

The NAB has decided to freeze assets of the Shahbaz Sharif during an investigation related to assets beyond means and money laundering cases against former chief minister. Previously, the NAB Lahore had written to the chairman NAB to freeze properties of Shahbaz Sharif which were allegedly raised through illegal means. The chairman approved the request of the NAB Lahore after which departments concerned have been directed to freeze assets of the Shahbaz family.