Florida Attack: US suspends military training of 300 Saudi students

Few Days after a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force ‘Mohammed Alshamrani’ has opened fire at Florida naval bases, which claimed three lives, the U.S. navy has suspended flight training for 300 Saudi Arabian military aviation students at Florida naval bases. The gunman also injured eight others before being shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy.

Naval Air Station Pensacola, Naval Air Station Whiting Field and Naval Air Station Mayport are reported to be the bases in question. According to reports, around 850 Saudi military students are currently being trained in the U.S. Shortly after the shooting, Florida Republican congressman Matt Gaetz said it demonstrates “a serious failure” in the vetting process and in the way the U.S. invites trainees to its community.

“I’m working with the Department of Defense, State Department and Homeland Security to ensure there’s extreme vetting for people who come to our country and train on our bases,” Gaetz said on Twitter. “This was not a murder. This was an act of terrorism.”

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Saturday declined to label the shooting as terrorism. “I can’t say it’s terrorism at this time,” he said at the Ronald Reagan National Defense Forum in California.