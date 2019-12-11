Federal Ministers oppose to let ‘Maryam Nawaz’ fly abroad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Vice President and former first daughter, Maryam Nawaz, is likely to face a big ‘NO’ from PTI government over her traveling to London. The federal cabinet in a meeting on Tuesday (Dec 10) chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan has opposed to send Maryam Nawaz abroad, sources reported.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda strongly opposed to let Maryam Nawaz fly abroad. He urged the government not to exclude her name from the Exit Control List (ECL). Several ministers, including PM Imran, agreed with his opinion.

Sources told that the government has decided to go to the Supreme Court on the issue of Nawaz Sharif. The cabinet members said that the bail, which was granted to the PML-N supremo on medical ground, is about to expire in two weeks. It was decided to refer the Supreme Court to ensure Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country.

The Lahore High Court’s (LHC) two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najaf, on Monday (Dec 9) asked the government to make a final decision about removing the name of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz from the Exit Control List (ECL) within the next seven days.

Earlier, Maryam has requested the court to direct the government to remove her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) as she wishes to go abroad for six weeks. The federal government, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Immigration and Passport authority have been named parties in the petition.