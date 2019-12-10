Governor’s rule in Sindh out of question: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to appoint a puppet chief minister in Sindh as well.

Speaking at an event held on the occasion of International Human Rights Day at Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto University of Science and Technology Islamabad, the PPP leader dismissed the possibility of governor’s rule in Sindh. “There is no chance of governor’s rule being imposed in Sindh,” he said.

Bilawal said cases against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah are being reopened. “If the rulers label others as corrupt but are not ready to listen to them, then the country will not progress,” he said. “If we don’t listen to constructive criticism, how will we advance?” he asked. “If the opposition is heard, better solutions can be obtained. When I go to parliament, no one is ready to hear me,” he added.

Bilawal said no compromise should be made on human rights. He said human rights represent strength, not weakness. “Basic human rights are important for the protection of students,” he said. “I am proud of Sindh government for allowing the reinstatement of student unions,” he said. “Students should have the right to have their say that how their institution is run, like teacher associations and employee associations,” he said, and also appreciated the work of Sindh Peoples Students Federation.

The PPP chief said the people have freedom of expression in Pakistan but no one can guarantee what will happen after that. He said it is unfortunate that the freedom of speech, expression and press has been curtailed by the current government. “Without freedom of expression, we cannot correctly decide for our country. Today the government is not ready to listen to the opposition,” he lamented.

Bilawal said that transparent elections could not be held in Pakistan even in 2019. “What type of a system is this where you can’t even hold transparent elections?” he asked. “Leave politics alone, you are making things difficult,” he added.

Taking a dig at the prime minister, Bilawal said when selected people become legislators, they pass laws which benefit the selectors. He said when elected people become legislators, they pass laws which benefit the masses.

He said that if Asif Zardari is released from prison, he will be shifted to Karachi.