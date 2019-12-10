SC disposes of Nawaz’s review plea in judge video leak case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seeking a review of an August 23 verdict by the apex court regarding a video scandal involving former accountability court judge Arshad Malik, a private TV channel reported.

The Supreme Court had on August 23 declared that a video purportedly showing former accountability court judge Arshad Malik making compromising statements about a criminal case was not admissible as evidence until the authenticity of the video was established. In its ruling, the top court had directed the petitioner, Ishtiaq Ahmed, to refer to the Islamabad High Court with his plea.

A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, heard arguments on Tuesday morning. In his remarks during the hearing, Justice Khosa sought to dispel the impression that the order regarding the video scandal would have any bearing on the authority of the Islamabad High Court to deliver a verdict in the ongoing case. “The high court is independent in making decisions,” Justice Khosa said.

Addressing the counsel for Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Haris, during the hearing, Justice Khosa said the arguments made in the review petition had already been admitted by the court in an earlier verdict, and admonished Haris for not reading that ruling.

In its August 23 verdict, the top court had observed that the video involving former judge Arshad Malik could only be submitted as evidence in court by Nawaz Sharif if the authenticity of it was established beyond doubt in front of the Islamabad High Court.

The IHC is currently hearing an appeal filed by the former prime minister into his conviction in the Al-Azizia reference. In a press conference in July, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz had shared a video containing an alleged confession by the judge that he was ‘pressurised’ and ‘blackmailed’ to give a decision against the former prime minister. Following the explosive conference, several petitions were filed in the top court requesting the court to form a probe committee or a judicial commission to investigate the matter. It is pertinent to note that judge Malik denied the allegations in a letter to the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court.