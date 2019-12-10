Zardari’s health should not be ‘politicised’, says Shujaat

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Tuesday said the health issue of former president Asif Ali Zardari should not be politicised as it is a serious matter.

Talking to a delegation of PML-Q leaders, Chaudhry Shujaat urged the federal government to provide adequate medical facilities to the former president as per law. The PML-Q chief said the issue can fan provincialism in Sindh.

Earlier on December 4, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the PIMS hospital to constitute new medical board to examine the ailing former president. A two-member special bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Chief Justice Athar Minhallah and Justice Aamir Farooq had took up the bail plea of the PPP leader seeking his release on medical grounds.

Asif Zardari is in NAB custody over corruption charges and is admitted to the PIMS hospital owing to his worsening health.