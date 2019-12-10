Mechanical road sweepers given to LMC rusting as drivers not available

Heavy duty mechanical road sweepers given to Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) by provincial government are lying idle since long for want of trained drivers and proper maintenance, PPI learnt on Sunday.

The citizens have been constantly complaining against uncleanliness in the entire city due to which environmental issues have always been surfaced causing tremendous pollution and emergence of various deadly diseases. These sanitation machines were sent by the provincial government to keep the entire 20 Union Committees of the city neat & clean but the LMC employees particularly drivers are alleged to be working elsewhere instead of performing their own government duties due to which these costly machines have been parked under open sky which will soon be rusted rendering them entirely unworkable hence a huge loss of taxpayers’ money.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also taken notice of sanitation problems faced by the residents of Larkana and he had directed elected representatives of his party to keep the city clean but his instructions have also been ignored and thrown into the dust bin. PPP candidate recently lost by-election of PS-11 at the hands of joint candidate of DGA and Larkana Awami Ittehad for this reason as well apart from other reasons for which the residents had said that the party’s government has not yet been able to make its stronghold Larkana environmental-friendly during past eleven years what will they do in the future.

Sources further claimed that costly items of these machines have either been stolen or removed from the equipment which is yet to be established. Mayor Khair Muhammad Shaikh told newsmen that seven machines are out of order since long out of which two have been got repaired by him and five machines are dysfunctional for which, he added, he has written a letter to Local Bodies Minister to get them repaired. He further said that he has also demanded recruitment of drivers to run these heavy machines.