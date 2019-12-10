Ramiz Raja feels like ‘padding up again’ ahead of historic Pindi Test

Former Pakistan opener and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja is thrilled to be part of the broadcast team for the historic upcoming series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. According to details, Raja is excited to be part of the commentary panel for the two-Test match series between the Asian sides. “I am super excited and mighty proud to have the best form of cricket, Test cricket, return to Pakistan. I am especially pleased for the players along with the fans who had to endure a drought of Test cricket at home for a decade or so. To be able to play on home soil in front of home crowds should have been a given, but sadly an entire generation of Pakistan cricketers missed out on that,” Raja was quoted as saying in an official press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “The reality sinks in more with me as I was calling the game on that day over 10 years ago. Never did I imagine that Pakistan cricket would have to pay such a heavy price for it. Almost feels like I am padding up again!” he added.

Former cricketer Bazid Khan was equally excited, when he said: “Feels unreal that a Test match is going to happen at a 20-minute drive. The real deal is Test cricket returns. Fittingly, its Sri Lanka who return. Just cannot wait for the umpire to call play, goosebumps. Time for everyone to savour the moment and also celebrate the moment.” Sri Lanka’s former Test batsman and respected commentator Russel Arnold said: “Pakistan has been one of my favourite places to tour … the sights, experiences you would not get anywhere else. I am quite excited about the return of Test cricket to a nation where the sport is loved and we feel a lot of love from the people. Looking forward to feeling at home once again.” The first Test between the two sides will start on Wednesday (today).