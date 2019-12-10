Wasim Akram likely to become PCB Cricket Committee Chairman

KARACHI: Pakistan legendary former fast-bowler Wasim Akram is likely to become the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB)’s Cricket Committee. The former speedster is currently a member of the committee while the post of chairman was recently vacated by PCB Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan. According to sources within the PCB, Akram is leading the list of candidates for the position. The PCB had earlier decided to make the Cricket Committee an independent body by only including former cricketers. Pakistan’s head coach-cum-chief selector also left the committee after being appointed into his dual role for the national side.

The PCB has also started the search for other members of the committee while Wasim is expected to be the only PCB representative in the new structure of the committee. The PCB is expected to finalise the new committee within the next two weeks. The committee is expected to hold its first meeting before the Men in Green’s series against Bangladesh. The members of the committee will be working without any financial gains. They will, however, receive allowances for participating, hotel and daily expenditures. The committee will be allowed to call upon the head coach along with other officials who are responsible for the team’s performance.