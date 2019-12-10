Rehabilitation facilities sought for HIV patients of Ratodero

HIV positive patients of Ratodero and adjoining areas should be provided proper rehabilitation facilities such as lifetime insurance on the pattern of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

This was stated by Dr Imran Ali Arbani, on Monday while talking to this scribe.

Dr Arbani broke the story of massive HIV cases here at the very outset. He said more things needed to be done on emergency basis by Sindh Government for the affected patients because it is the constituency of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He disclosed that source of transmission has once again emerged as barbers, illegal laboratories, OTs and quacks have once again returned to their old dirty business which caused the HIV outbreak adding even MBBS doctors are doing the same old practice which need to wiped out once for all with iron hands of law by Sindh Health Care Commission.

He said sources of transmission still prevail in Ratodero adding even goldsmiths are stitching ears and noses in the same old manner. He said people get Tattoo or get their loved ones’ names written on their hands/arms through same syringes during Urs celebrations of known shrines which should also be banned. He said drug abusers have also emerged who too are sharing same syringes and one NGO is supplying them daily one syringe free of cost which is shameful act, he alleged. He said population of Ratodero is about 330,000 and so far 10% screening has been carried out while 90% is still needed to find the exact number of positive cases.

He said we have to find the total number of HIV cases so that proper strategy could be launched for the affected cases otherwise it will be impossible to provide treatment to all of them and the viral disease will continue to spread unchecked. He said government is afraid of the number of positive cases which is why they are reluctant to launch massive screening here. He said it is must to screen all to find out the truth so that proper plans could be devised for rehabilitation of all the affected cases. He said providing proper treatment is also essential for which CD-4, PCR and Viral Load Tests (VLT) are must for every patient which is unavailable in Ratodero.

He said treatment is not being provided here to the patients as is done elsewhere in the world. He said anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-viral drugs are given to the affected patients globally but here patients are treated only through Anti-Retro-viral Therapy (ART). He said there are two kinds of HIV, HIV-1 and HIV-2 in the world and the outbreak in Ratodero is of HIV-1 nature which is more lethal and HIV-2 is found in African countries. He said co-morbidity is also developed among the patients which is also to be treated simultaneously and monitored systematically but here in the Treatment & Care Centre these basics are ignored as untrained doctors have been posted.

He said many affected people have been forcibly shifted from their native villages who are living in Ratodero now which has proved that patients are facing severe stigma and worst discriminatory behaviours in the society which need to be addressed quickly through mass awareness programs which are lacking at the moment. He said Anti-Discriminatory Law is available which need to be implemented only. He said rehabilitation should ALSO BE provided to all the patients through insurance cover for life on the pattern of BISP which the government is providing to poor people to reduce poverty.

He said endowment fund which is yet be released by provincial government for the benefit of these patients should be utilized for providing lifetime insurance cover to the affected persons so that they could be absolved of stigma and discrimination by their own people.

Meanwhile, HIV positive cases continue to emerge here as the number of positive cases reached 1204 on Saturday. According to figures shared by Sindh AIDS Control Program (SACP), so far 37,795 men, women and children have been tested at the Screening Camp established in Taluka Headquarter Hospital (THQ), Ratodero, since April 25, 2019, out of which 1204 have been found carrying the virus which indeed is very alarming situation and need to be handled forthwith. Out of total positive cases 249 are adults and of them 66 are adult males and 183 adult females. The number of children affected by this virus has reached to 955 out of which 591 are male and 364 female children. One new HIV case surfaced on Saturday when 38 people were tested for the viral disease which has created lot of panic among the residents of the town and the nearby areas.