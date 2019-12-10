COAS General Qamar Bajwa presides over Corps Commanders Conference

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday presided over a Corps Commanders’ conference.The forum reviewed geo-strategic and national security environment. It discussed internal security, situation along Eastern Border, LOC and IOJ&K. Conference also reviewed progress on the Afghan peace process.The commanders expressed firm resolve to defend the country against full spectrum threat.DG ISPR will also address other important issues and matters of concern like the internal situation of Pakistan, the external threats it faces and the dismal situation of Indian occupied Kashmir.