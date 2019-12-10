Facebook removes Jamaat Islami Karachi’s official page over Kashmir posts

KARACHI: Facebook, one of the world’s largest social media platforms on Monday blocked Jamaat-i-Islami’s (JI) official and other pages related to the party’s information dissemination, days ahead of its Kashmir March scheduled for Dec 22 in Islamabad, stated a JI spokesman.

Ameer JI Karachi Naeem ur Rehman confirmed that his party’s page had been suspended. He added that the accounts of the admins of the page had also been banned following the page’s removal.

“Facebook’s decision to delete our accounts is an attack on freedom of expression,” the party said.

Naeem-ur-Rehman called for immediate restoration of the suspended official page of the party’s Karachi chapter.

Earlier, Twitter had been accused of being biased for suspending accounts of numerous Pakistanis who criticized the Indian government’s act of August 5.