World’s first human composting site to open

The world’s first funeral home dedicated to composting human beings is set to open in 2021 – allowing those left behind to turn their dearly departed into the soil.

‘Deathcare’ company Recompose has spent the last two years working to bring the concept of human corpse composting, known as natural organic reduction, to the public, marketing it as a gentle and natural alternative to cremation and traditional burial with a significantly smaller carbon footprint.

The plan is finally coming to fruition as design firm Oslon Kundig has released digital renderings of what Recompose’s first facility will look like when it opens in less than two years’ time.