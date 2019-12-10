Commander Navy Islamic Republic of Iran, Rear Admiral Dr Hossein Khanzadi visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his office.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented the Guard of Honour. The dignitary laid floral wreath at the Shuhada’s Monument and was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Later, Rear Admiral Dr Hossein Khanzadi called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office. During the meeting, various matters of regional maritime security & stability and mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration were discussed. Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy’s contributions for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region.

Naval Chief thanked the visiting dignitary for participation of Islamic Republic of Iran Navy in AMAN-19, a Multinational Maritime Exercise hosted by Pakistan. Rear Admiral Dr Hossein Khanzadi appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region and successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-19. Both the dignitaries agreed on further enhancing mutual interactions in diversified naval domains.

A brief was also given to the visiting dignitary on Pakistan Navy’s perspective on security situation in Indian Ocean Region and Pakistan Navy’s contributions towards peace and stability in the region. The dignitary was briefed about the plight of Kashmiri people in the backdrop of abrogation of Article 370 & 35-A and Pakistan’s continued support to the just & rightful struggle of Kashmiris. The dignitary is also scheduled to visit Karachi to have interaction with Field Commanders of Pakistan Navy and visit Pakistan Navy training institutes.

It is expected that the visit of Commander Navy Islamic Republic of Iran shall further promote the existing bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and navies in particular.