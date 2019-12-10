PM Imran urges world to act against Kashmir’s illegal occupation

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

“Prime Minister took to twitter and said, on Human Rights day we must appeal to the world’s conscience, to upholders of international law & to the UNSC to act against the illegal annexation of IOJK by the Indian Occupation govt. We condemn the Occupying Indian govt’s siege of IOJK ongoing for over 4 months”.

“We demand an end to the gross abuse & atrocities being inflicted on Kashmiri men, women & children by Indian Occupation forces in violation of all Int Humanitarian & Human Rights Laws. We salute & stand resolutely with the brave Kashmiris struggling for their right of self determination”, he said in another tweet.

On Human Rights day we must appeal to the world’s conscience, to upholders of international law & to the UNSC to act against the illegal annexation of IOJK by the Indian Occupation govt. We condemn the Occupying Indian govt’s siege of IOJK ongoing for over 4 months now & demand — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 10, 2019

The Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world are observing World Human Rights Day as Black Day, today (Dec 10) ,to highlight the Indian brutalities and grave human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

The World Human Rights Day is observed across the globe on 10 December every year to honour the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption and proclamation, on 10th of December 1948, of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.