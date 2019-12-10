Kashmiris observing Human Rights day as black day today

The Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world are observing World Human Rights Day as Black Day, today (Dec 10) ,to highlight the Indian brutalities and grave human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

The World Human Rights Day is observed across the globe on 10 December every year to honour the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption and proclamation, on 10th of December 1948, of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Meanwhile, more than 24,000 Kashmiri students are facing extreme difficulties in applying for admission in professional colleges and institutions due to continued military siege and Internet lockdown in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region that entered 127th day, today.

Banners and posters on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum inscribed with ‘‘India Must Quit Kashmir’ slogans appeared in length and breadth of occupied Kashmir. Through these posters, the people have been asked to stand united in their sacred struggle to secure freedom from Indian occupation.

A sense of fear prevails among the local population due to the imposition of restrictions under Section 144 in the territory. Shops and other business establishments are mostly closed and educational institutions and offices wear a deserted look as mark of people’s disobedience against Indian occupation, particularly anti-Kashmir steps taken by India on August 5.