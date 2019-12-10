1971 war hero Lt Colonel Muhammad Suleiman passes away

Lieutenant Colonel, retired, Muhammad Suleiman, veteran hero of 1971 war breathed his last on Monday (Dec 9) at Lahorem, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has confirmed.

According to ISPR, known as “Suleiman the magnificent” the Officer was originally from Special Services Group. He under challenging environment rescued his injured companion Major PD Khan from battlefield in the face of enemy and brought him back safely.

During the 1971 war, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Sulaiman had himself carried his injured colleague, Major P. D. Khan to safety. Such valour and courage, refusing to surrender, now that’s the reason General Musharaf, his course mates and so many in the Army till this date call him “Muhammad Suleiman, The Magnificent”.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed deep sorrow on the war hero’s death and paid tribute to his exemplary courage and bravery.