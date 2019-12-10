Kashmir Dispute: FM Qureshi boycotts Indian Minister’s speech

India faced humiliation as Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi boycotted the speech of Indian Minister over grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir as he walked out of the Heart of Asia conference.

FM Qureshi left the conference when the Indian minister started to deliver his speech. He added that Indian government has suspended communication and internet in the occupied valley. On the sideline of the conference, the foreign minister held key meetings with the Asian leaders.

While addressing the 8th Ministerial Heart of Asia -Istanbul Process conference in Istanbul, Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process for sustainable peace, security and stability in Afghanistan.

He said it is gratifying that the international community has finally vindicated Pakistan’s long-held stance that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. The Foreign Minister said the only solution, in our view, lay in a negotiated political settlement and there can be no peace without prosperity, and there can be no prosperity without partnership.

He said we should also focus on prioritizing physical connectivity through transport, communications, energy projects and transit trade to facilitate the flow of goods and services.